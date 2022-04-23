Riding high on a region title and a season’s worth of momentum, the Rockmart High School girls’ tennis team made quick work of two opponents to start the Class 3A state playoffs with a perfect record.
The Lady Jackets swept both Hart County and Sumter County while hosting the first two rounds of the GHSA state tennis playoffs this week, putting them into the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.
They will play the winner of Greater Atlanta Christian and Southeast Bulloch in the quarterfinal round. That second round match had yet to be played as of press time.
Rockmart topped Hart County 5-0 in its first round match on Tuesday, April 19, and then finished with a 4-0 tally against Sumter County in the Sweet 16 matchup on Friday, April 22. The Lady Jackets did not drop a single set against either opponent while improving their record to 18-1.
“We've always talked about how we don't ever want to rebuild, we want to try to reload. So when you graduate some girls, if you've got a decent program, you're able the next year to keep doing that. That's what we've been doing for the last several years,” Rockmart coach Kent Mathis said.
Rockmart’s girls have advanced to the state semifinals twice in the last five years and twice been to the Sweet 16 during that time, which includes the canceled 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Jackets got a decisive third win from No. 3 singles player Emma Scott in each of their first two rounds. The sophomore showed her composure in both matches, defeating her Hart County opponent 6-1, 6-2 before topping her Sumter County opponent 6-2, 6-0.
Rockmart’s No. 2 doubles team of Ava Shae Culver and Ansley Lanier were part of the strong wave of success with 6-0, 6-0 victories in both playoff rounds. No. 1 singles player Maryann Earwood won 6-0, 6-1 against Hart County and Sumter County opponents.
Eisley Pope won 6-0, 6-1 over her Hart County counterpart at No. 2 singles and then won 6-2, 6-0 against Sumter County’s No. 2 singles player.
The Lady Jackets’ No. 1 doubles team of Megan Clanton and Maddie Owens defeated Hart County’s No. 1 team 6-2, 6-1. They were leading 6-2, 3-2 against Sumter County before the match was called due to Rockmart clinching the victory and the round.
“We've worked hard all year. Most of the girls started back over the summer coming to hit every Monday through November. We had some girls doing cheerleading and some doing softball, but they still came. So we've had a good year and we're going to ride this as long as we can,” Mathis said.
While Rockmart’s quarterfinal opponent was still a mystery after Friday’s match against Sumter County, Mathis said he understands that the matchups get tougher as the postseason goes along. Greater Atlanta Christian is the No. 2 seed out of Region 5-3A, while Southeast Bulloch is the Region 3-3A champion.
“It's going to be a tough round. I'm not going to lie. We know the real test is coming. GAC was the state runner-up last year to Westminster, which is in their same region. We know Southeast Bulloch is a very strong team out of South Georgia. We'll see where that falls,” Mathis said.
Matches in the Elite Eight round of the Class 3A state playoffs have to be completed by May 3 with the higher seed hosting. A match against GAC would mean Rockmart would host again, while a universal coin flip would decide the host if Southeast Bulloch comes out ahead.