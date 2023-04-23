Rockmart's Emma Scott competes in the No. 2 singles match against East Jackson as part of the first round of the Class AA girls tennis state playoffs Tuesday, April 18, at Rockmart High School. The Lady Jackets advanced after winning three matches, including Scott's.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Maddox Minge serves during his No. 3 singles match against Madison County in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday, April 18.
Four Polk County tennis teams entered the state playoffs last week, but only one advanced to the Sweet 16 after a tough opening round.
The Region 7-AA champion Rockmart High School girls team handled East Jackson at home last Tuesday with a 3-0 score to move on in the GHSA Class AA state playoffs.
Cedartown High School’s boys, the Region 7-4A runners-up, fought Madison County on the same afternoon in the Class 4A bracket but fell short, losing 3-1 to close out their season.
Cedartown’s girls, who finished third in the region tournament, went on the road and were swept by North Oconee, while Rockmart’s boys went into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and lost to Region 8-AA champion Fellowship Christian 3-0.
Rockmart’s girls were set to host Mt. Paran on Tuesday, April 25 at 3 p.m. in the second round. Mt. Paran is the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-AA and topped Callaway 3-0 in the first round.
In their matches against East Jackson last week, the Lady Jackets wasted little time dismissing the visiting squad from Commerce, winning the necessary three matches in less than an hour.
Rockmart’s No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Owens and Madi Sanders were the first to finish, winning 6-3, 6-0. Ava Shae Culver was next at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory, while Emma Scott clinched the team win at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Rockmart’s No. 3 singles player Ansley Lanier was leading 4-1 in the second set after winning the first set 6-1, while the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Barber and Summer Waits were pulled with the Rockmart duo up 3-0 in the second set after a 6-3 win in the first.
Cedartown battled tough against the visiting Red Raiders of Madison County last Tuesday.
After dropping the No. 2 doubles match and No. 3 singles match in straight sets, The Bulldogs got a lifeline as No. 1 singles player Barclay Barnes fought off a comeback by his opponent in the second set to win 6-4, 7-5.
Cedartown held on to hope with the No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles matches going to a third set, but a 6-1 loss at No. 1 doubles sealed the victory for Madison County.