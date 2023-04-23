Rockmart girls move on as lone survivor in first round

Four Polk County tennis teams entered the state playoffs last week, but only one advanced to the Sweet 16 after a tough opening round.

The Region 7-AA champion Rockmart High School girls team handled East Jackson at home last Tuesday with a 3-0 score to move on in the GHSA Class AA state playoffs.

Cedartown’s Kam Palacios watches his return during his No. 2 singles match against Madison County on Tuesday, April 18.
Rockmart's Maddie Owens dials in her return during the Lady Jackets' No. 1 doubles match against East Jackson on Tuesday, April 18.
