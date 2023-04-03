The Rockmart High School tennis teams wrapped up region play in the regular season last week and the Lady Jackets have set themselves up for a good postseason.
Rockmart’s girls won a hard-fought match against Model on March 23 by a final tally of 3-2, while completing region play on the road last Wednesday, March 29, with a 5-0 sweep of North Murray to go 6-0 against Region 7-AA opponents this season and secure the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.
The top seed gives the Lady Jackets bye to the region semifinals and an automatic berth in the Class AA state playoffs. Rockmart girls won the Region 6-3A title last season before the GHSA reclassification took effect at the start of the school year.
No. 3 singles player Ansley Lanier played a marathon three hour and 15 minute match against her Model opponent, dropping the first set 5-7 before taking the next two sets 6-3, 7-5. Ava Shae Culver won her No. 2 singles match in three sets, as did Maddie Owens and Madi Sanders at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Barber and Summer Waits at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart’s boys and girls each took on Cass at home on Thursday, March 30 in non-region play and came away with wins against the Class 5A school.
The Lady Jackets swept the Lady Colonels 5-0, with Scott posting comebacks in each set to win 7-5, 6-3. Seniors Culver and Lanier each won in two sets, as did Owens — also a senior — and Sanders at No. 1 doubles. Rockmart’s girls are 15-1 overall this season.
The Jackets took a 4-1 win over Cass, starting with victories by the No. 1 doubles team of Anderson McLendon and Donovan Scoggins (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Brock Milligan and Kade Smith (6-1, 6-0). Ty Carlton won at No. 1 singles and Blayton Davis won at No. 3 singles to round out the afternoon.
Rockmart’s boys are 7-9 on the season and will have the No. 5 seed going into the region tournament.
The Region 7-AA tennis tournament is April 11-12 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.