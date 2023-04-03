Rockmart girls go undefeated in region to lock up top seed in tournament

The Rockmart High School tennis teams wrapped up region play in the regular season last week and the Lady Jackets have set themselves up for a good postseason.

Rockmart’s girls won a hard-fought match against Model on March 23 by a final tally of 3-2, while completing region play on the road last Wednesday, March 29, with a 5-0 sweep of North Murray to go 6-0 against Region 7-AA opponents this season and secure the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.

Rockmart's Ansley Lanier focuses in on the ball during her No. 3 singles match against Cass at Rockmart High School on Thursday, March 30.
Rockmart's Anderson McLendon hits a return in his No. 1 doubles match against Cass at Rockmart High School on Thursday, March 30.
