Rockmart girls fall short in second round of state

Rockmart's Ansley Lanier connects for a return during her No. 3 singles match in the second round of the GHSA state playoffs against Mount Paran Christian at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, April 25.

 Jeremy Stewart

Finding itself in a battle for a chance to extend their season, the Rockmart girls’ tennis team lost to Mount Paran Christian in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.

The Lady Jackets won two of the first three lines to finish against the visiting squad from Cobb County on Tuesday, April 25, but couldn’t pick up a win in either of the other two to clinch a victory.

Rockmart's Ava Shae Culver prepares to hit a return during her No. 2 singles match in the second round of the state playoffs at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, April 25.
Rockmart's Emma Barber plays a return at the net during the No. 2 doubles match against Mount Paran Christian in the second round of the state playoffs at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, April 25.
