Finding itself in a battle for a chance to extend their season, the Rockmart girls’ tennis team lost to Mount Paran Christian in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The Lady Jackets won two of the first three lines to finish against the visiting squad from Cobb County on Tuesday, April 25, but couldn’t pick up a win in either of the other two to clinch a victory.
The loss was just the third overall for Rockmart this season, which won the Region 7-AA championship and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight season. The Lady Jackets went undefeated against region opponents and finished with an overall record of 18-3.
Rockmart’s No. 1 doubles team of Madi Sanders and Maddie Owens made quick work of their Mount Paran opponents, winning 6-0, 6-0. Mount Paran, which came into the playoffs as the runner-up from Region 6-AA, then took the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.
Ansley Lanier then gave Rockmart the 2-1 lead after powering her way to a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles, leaving two more shots for the Lady Jackets to close out the best-of-five series.
Rockmart’s No. 2 doubles team of Emma Barber and Summer Waits stayed close in the first set before losing 6-4 and lost the second set 6-1, leaving the Lady Jackets’ fate to Ava Shae Culver at No. 2 singles.
Culver was down 5-4 in the opening set but won the next two games to go up 6-5 before her opponent won the next game to force a 6-6 tiebreaker. Culver took a 6-5 lead in the extra session for set-point, but lost the next two points before Mount Paran took the tiebreaker 9-7.
With elimination on the line, both players jumped into the second set. Culver fell behind 5-1 and took one last game before losing the set and the match, 6-2.