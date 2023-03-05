Cedartown boys, Lady Jackets win on the courts

As both Cedartown and Rockmart tennis programs have trended upwards in recent years, the meeting of the two has become intriguing to watch. Their first battle this season was no different.

With many matches going long and even into a 10-point tiebreaker for a third set, the two Polk County schools battled at Cedartown’s courts on Monday, Feb. 28, with the Cedartown boys winning 3-1 and the Rockmart girls getting a sweep over the Lady Bulldogs, 5-0.

