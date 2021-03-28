The Rockmart High School tennis teams have maintained a firm hold at or near the top of the Region 6-3A standings this season, even as it gets closer to the final matches of the regular season.
Both the Jackets and Lady Jackets got a win over region foe North Murray last week on Monday, March 22, to keep their momentum going into the last week of the regular season. Rockmart’s boys won 4-1, while the girls swept the Lady Mountaineers 5-0.
Rockmart was set to visit Cedartown on Thursday and host Sonoraville on Friday, but Thursday’s storms and the rain that followed forced the cancellation of both matches. No make-up dates were immediately available.
This is the final week of the regular season, according to Rockmart’s schedule, with the Jackets and Lady Jackets set to travel to Woodland for a non-region match on Monday, March 29. The Region 6-3A tournament will be held April 13-15 at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
In the matches against North Murray, the Lady Jackets won all but three sets against the Lady Mountaineers to continue their dominant performance in the region. Rockmart was 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the region after the match.
Maryann Earwood won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, while Eisley Pope and Ava Shae Culver won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, with 6-0, 6-0 finals.
In doubles action, Rockmart’s No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Ann Harp and Aubrey Blankenship picked up the 6-0, 6-2 win over their North Murray competitors, while Maddie Owens and Alana Jacobs got a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart’s boys battled with North Murray’s singles players on the way to a 4-1 win, which put the Jackets at 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the region.
Thomas Vest won his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0, while Nathan Barrett fought his way back in his No. 2 singles match to win 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles was more favorable to Rockmart as Tyler Paschal and Mark Blalock won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-2, and Anderson McLendon and Dalvin Millhollan got the 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.