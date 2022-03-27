Rockmart’s Eisley Pope sets up for a return during her match against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Lady Jackets have swept through Region 6-3A this season and enter the region tournament this week as the No. 1 seed.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart’s Thomas Vest reaches for the ball during his match against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart High School’s tennis seniors are Eisley Pope (from left), Megan Clanton, Thomas Vest, Brody McGinnis, Maryann Earwood and Logan Adams.
Contributed
Rockmart’s Maryann Earwood hits the ball during her match against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart's Ansley Lanier reaches high for a return during her doubles match with Logan Adams against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart girls' tennis coach Kent Mathis talks to his team prior to their match against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Rockmart High School on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Last week was a time for the Rockmart High School tennis teams to celebrate their seniors and get in their final tune-ups before this week’s region tournament.
The Lady Jackets picked up dominant 5-0 wins over Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe and Adairsville to improve to 8-0 against Region 6-3A opponents and solidify their No. 1 seed in the region tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 30, at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Meanwhile, Rockmart’s boys split their last two matches heading into the tournament as they defeated LFO 4-1 last Tuesday before dropping a 3-2 decision to Adairsville on the road Thursday.
Last Tuesday saw Rockmart’s tennis teams honor their seniors prior to the match with region foe LFO. The girls have four seniors — Logan Adams, Megan Clanton, Maryann Earwood and Eisley Pope — while the boys have two — Brody McGinnis and Thomas Vest.
Earwood won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, while Pope came out on top at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Emma Scott didn’t drop a set at No. 3 singles either to finish 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles competition, Megan Clanton and Maddie Owens went 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 slot, while Ansley Lanier and Logan Adams won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-0.
Rockmart’s boys picked up two wins in singles competition against LFO, with Mark Blalock winning 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Anderson McLendon going 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 slot. The No. 1 doubles team of McGinnis and Donovan Scoggins won 6-1, 6-1, while Ty Carlton and Kade Smith pulled out a win at No. 2 doubles after dropping the first set, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
On Thursday, the Rockmart girls once again swept their opponents, giving them an 11-1 overall record and an 8-0 mark in region, all of which came with a 5-0 score.
Earwood won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3, while Pope won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 match. Scott came through again at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1, while Clanton and Owens won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Ava Shae Culver and Lanier rounded out the sweep of Adairsville with a final score of 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
The Jackets got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles at Adairsville, with Vest winning 6-0, 6-0, and Blalock winning 6-3, 6-3.