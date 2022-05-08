A miracle run in the GHSA State Playoffs came to an end for Cedartown tennis last week. The Bulldogs were swept at Columbus, 5-0, on Monday, May 2.
Columbus, widely considered one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification, made quick work of Cedartown as none of the showdowns went beyond two sets.
The Blue Devils set the tone by defeating Cedartown’s No. 1 Singles Barclay Barnes 6-0, 6-0. After No. 2 Singles Kamron Palacios lost 0-6, 2-6, No. 3 Singles Braden Shelton followed suit with a 6-0, 6-1 loss. Columbus took both doubles matches too, as No. 1 Doubles Sam Arnold and Spencer Hicks fell 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 Doubles Efrain Iglesias and Micah Puckett came up short in a 6-0, 6-3 defeat.
Despite their loss in the Elite 8, Cedartown’s boys tennis squad will long be remembered for their admirable postseason run. After qualifying as the final playoff team from Region 7-4A, the Bulldogs swept Region 5-4A champion Hampton on the road before shocking Region 3-4A runners-up Islands 3-2 in Savannah. Unfortunately, CHS just ran into a buzzsaw in the State Quarterfinals, leading to that loss in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Columbus continued to power through the Class 4A playoffs later in the week by sweeping Jefferson 4-0 in the Final 4. The Blue Devils have yet to lose a match in the State Playoffs and will take on Region 6-4A champion Marist Saturday, May 14, at the Rome Tennis Center in the GHSA Boys Tennis Class 4A State Championship.