Despite facing some of the best tennis that Region 5-4A had to offer, Cedartown tennis made quick work of their metro Atlanta opponents last week to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs each swept their first-round GHSA State Playoff matches to move on in the state tournament.
The boys team played first last week. As the four-seed out of Region 7-4A, the Bulldogs made the long trip to Henry County to play Region 5-4A champions Hampton. Despite being the underdogs in the matchup, Cedartown demolished their south Atlanta competition.
Each match was decided in two sets as CHS defeated Hampton 5-0. No. 1 Singles Barclay Barnes, No. 2 Singles Kamron Palacios, and No. 3 Singles Braden Shelton shined before No. 1 Doubles Sam Arnold and Spencer Hicks and No. 2 Doubles Efrain Iglesias and Micah Puckett steamrolled the Hornets.
The Lady Bulldogs had similar results in Wednesday’s matches at Cedartown High School. Cedartown’s girls team allowed just four games overall to Luella in a 5-0 sweep in their first-round meeting.
No. 1 Singles Reagan Clarke excelled on Wednesday, winning 6-0, 6-0 against her Lady Lion counterpart. No. 2 Singles Alyssa Parham, No. 3 Singles Jimena Escutia, No. 1 Doubles Tori Blankenship and Edy Lee, and No. 2 Doubles Arianna Klemke and Analee Walters each won their matches by a score of 6-0, 6-1.
With those stellar wins in the Round of 32, Cedartown’s tennis teams qualified for the Sweet 16. Both of their second-round matchups will take place on the road.
The Bulldogs travel to Savannah on Monday to meet the Region 3-4A runners up, Islands. The Sharks swept Cairo 5-0 in the first round.
The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, head to southwest Georgia on Monday afternoon for matches against the Region 1-4A champions, Bainbridge. The Lady Bearcats advanced to the Sweet 16 thanks to a first-round bye.
Those second-round matches on the road were scheduled begin around 1 p.m. Monday.