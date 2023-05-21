Cedartown’s Kam Palacios (seated, left) and Sam Arnold are joined by Gadsden State men’s tennis coach Buster Stewart (standing, from left), and Cedartown tennis coaches Matt Foster, Vanessa Flores, and Matt Bentley during a ceremony at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, May 16.
Cedartown’s Kam Palacios (left) and Sam Arnold sign their letters of commitment to play tennis for Gadsden State during a ceremony at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, May 16.
Jeremy Stewart
Gail Conner
Cedartown tennis coach Matt Foster had to comment on the sizable turnout in the Cedartown High School cafeteria last Tuesday as two of his players prepared to sign with Gadsden State.
The turnout for Sam Arnold and Kam Palacios showed him just how much of a support base the two seniors have as they prepare to further their education and tennis careers.
Arnold was a reliable member of the Bulldogs’ doubles line during his high school career, while Palacios has been a standout in singles play.
Foster said both athletes led by example both on the court and off the court during their time representing Cedartown.
“We’re just really proud of both of them. These guys did not just pick up a racquet in January every year. These guys played throughout the season. They play on the weekends,” Foster said.
“I could not be more proud. I have known these gentlemen and their families for a long, long time. And when you see guys that show up every single day and want to play ... it shows a lot of commitment, and Gadsden State is getting two good ones.”
Cedartown’s boys finished as the Region 7-4A runner-up this past season and earned a spot in the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs.
Gadsden State men’s tennis coach Buster Stewart joined Foster and fellow Cedartown coaches Vanessa Flores and Matt Bentley for the signing ceremony, as well as both students’ families.
Gadsden State Community College is a member of the Alabama Community College Conference and offers intercollegiate organized play in six different sports.