Bulldog duo signs with Gadsden State

Cedartown tennis coach Matt Foster had to comment on the sizable turnout in the Cedartown High School cafeteria last Tuesday as two of his players prepared to sign with Gadsden State.

The turnout for Sam Arnold and Kam Palacios showed him just how much of a support base the two seniors have as they prepare to further their education and tennis careers.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In