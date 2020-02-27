Cedartown tennis did not have the best of starts to region play in Tuesday night’s region opener.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs entered region play with only one set of matches under their belt due to weather. This inexperience showed on the court as Cedartown’s girls and boys each lost to their visiting counterparts from LaGrange.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Bulldogs lost four out of their five matches against the Lady Grangers. Campbell Parham, Cedartown’s no. 1 singles player, picked up a photo-finish third-set tiebreaker win by knocking off LaGrange’s Wome Mi Oh.
Unfortunately, CHS’s girls were unable to pick up another win. Katie Puckett won only one game in no. 2 singles action while freshman Reagan Clark fell in three sets. No. 1 doubles partners Rachel Helmes and Alyssa Parham fell in two sets while Tori Blankenship and Haley Forrister suffered a similar fate in the no. 2 doubles slot.
“Losses are never fun, but I can tell you I was extremely proud of the way all three girls singles played tonight,” said CHS tennis Coach Matt Foster. “We have a lot of work to do at doubles, though, and that goes for both the girls and boys.”
Cedartown’s boys had better luck against the Grangers but still lost 3-2. Brevin Barnes and Tanner Arnold- in no. 2 and no. 3 singles respectively- handled LaGrange easily in two sets. Grant Hendrix and Braden Shelton lost in two sets for no. 1 doubles while the same thing happened to Alex Orebaugh and Sam Arnold in no. 2 doubles.
The Bulldogs’ near upset fell short when Jayan Kent tweaked his leg midway through his no. 1 singles match. The star senior was not able to bounce back for a win, falling in two sets to LaGrange’s Pierce Manning.
Foster mentioned that he was also very proud of the boys’ performances against LaGrange.
If nothing else, this performance shows definite improvement for Cedartown tennis. The boys stood toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in 4A over recent years, and the Lady Bulldogs were just a few breaks away from glory themselves.
“Thanks to two straight weeks of rain, we went into our first region match with only one match beforehand,” said Foster. “We’re still trying to gauge where and which of our players can have the best overall effect for the team.
“Tonight was a learning experience, both for those who won and those who lost. We saw a lot that we liked, saw some things that need improving, and we’ve got a couple days of good practice ahead to address that,” said Coach Foster.
Cedartown tennis will return home for their next match on Tuesday, March 3. The Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs will host region foe Troup County at Cedartown High School for those matches. The action will begin around 4 p.m. next Tuesday.
For fans wanting to support CHS, they can join in on their CedarStream fundraiser. They are taking orders on Cedartown apparel from now until March 8, and the products can be viewed at stores.cedarstream.com/cedartown_tennis.