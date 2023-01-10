Trout Unlimited logo

Cathy Valancius was fly fishing in a remote area of the Chattahoochee Forest recently and crossed paths with a creature that is very rare to find in the wild. She sent me an email announcing that, with the “stripes,” it had to be a tiger.

I said I had never seen a wild one and after seeing the picture I confirmed that it must be a tiger. This was not a big tiger but a mature one. They are known to have great appetites and can potentially eat almost anything smaller than they are. I have spent many, many hours camping, hiking, photographing and yes, many hundreds of hours fishing those mountains and never a tiger to be found by me, just Rainbows, Brooks and Browns along with bears, coons, armadillos, foxes and a bobcat.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

