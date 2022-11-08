Trout Unlimited exists because of the dedication of the members. With the support of those who are not members, but care about the environment, TU is able to grow and prosper. Yes, you who bought raffle tickets, you who made the chili, you who care about clean water help keep TU chapters, councils and National TU in existence.

TU chapters must have fundraisers to exist. In the early years of the Coosa Valley Chapter we had several raffles of shotguns and rifles, but we felt that we were restricting our sales to hunters. We then switched to canoes and our sales increased. Whether a person fishes or hunts or just enjoys being on the water, a canoe is fun and useful.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

