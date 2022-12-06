I have fly fished for over 50 years and it is one of my favorite pastimes. My father taught me well and I have picked up a lot of pointers from friends and from books and magazines. No matter what, there is still much more to learn.
My friend Mack Martin, head of the Atlanta Fly Fishing School, could watch my casting technique and give me advice that could greatly improve my casting. Maybe he will someday, but I have not had the chance for that to happen. No matter what, I cast pretty well and have caught a huge number of fish. On many summer afternoon trips to creeks I have caught 50 to a 100 or more sunfish and released at least 99% of them to be caught again.
There have been a few fly fishing trips that will always remain in my memory, not for quantity but for the catch or, one time, an almost catch.
On a trip to Big Cedar I was fishing with Charles Murphy. I was using a 2-weight, catching a lot of small bream. I hooked one and immediately a 2 pound spotted bass grabbed the bream. The bass jumped and the bream came off and I hooked and landed the bass.
In the late ’60s I was fishing with Mike Duffey in a rock quarry lake. The lake had a small beach area that was perfect for launching a jon boat but the rest of the shoreline was steep, almost vertical and rocky. A boat was the only easy way to fish there.
Mike and I fished this small lake and its crystal clear waters on several occasions. The bluegills were large and red-eared sunfish, sometimes called a shell-cracker, were larger. We used fiberglass fly rods and, because shell-crackers feed mostly on subsurface organisms, we used a black sinking spider with rubber legs. I remember catching one shell-cracker that was easily 3 pounds and could cover a large dinner plate. That thing could have been a world record. I took that fish home intending to have it mounted, but that never happened and now I wish I had never kept it.
The fly fishing trip I remember best was when Mike and I were near the beach end of the quarry, fishing the banks for bream. Although we were only 30 feet from shore the water was at least 40 feet deep. So deep that even though the water was crystal clear we could not see bottom.
My fly was grabbed by a good sized bream that immediately dove toward the bottom. As the bream headed down, a huge bass appeared from the depths and swallowed the smaller fish as if it were a butter bean.
Mike and I both had the same idea, let the bass get the bream deep into his stomach. Bass always swallow fish head first and, knowing that, I gave the bass all the line it would need to not feel resistance from my rod. We waited at least 5 or 10 minutes — it seemed like an eternity — and I then gently tightened the line. The big bass slowly came toward the surface. Mike grabbed the net and just about the time the bass neared the boat, the bass spit out that live bream still hooked on the fly. That was the largest bass I have ever had on my line and one I will never forget.
I ran into Mike a few weeks ago and he had a similar story about a recent trip:
I was fly fishing for bream in Coleman Lake with David, my Alabama fishing buddy. Coleman Lake is located in the Talladega National Forest; I was using a yellow Booglepopper on my old Orvis Clearwater rod. It was late spring and the bream were active. I cast close to the bank and a bream took the fly under. As I played the fish in, my rod suddenly bent in a deep arc. I didn’t understand what was happening; all I knew was I had to feed out line or the tippet would break. I played the fish for several minutes without seeing it. I finally got the line in to the point where I could see the leader; at that point a big bass broke the surface as he jumped, and the bream sailed out of his mouth. I landed the bream, which was alive and well, so I released it. That bream escaped death twice that day — once from the jaws of the bass and once from me.
On another trip to the rock quarry I caught a 5 pound bass on a lazy Ike. I wanted to buy a Yamaha guitar from Mattie Cargle at the Music Center of Rome and I didn’t have enough money to buy it. Mrs. Cargle took the bass to make up the difference and I left with the guitar.