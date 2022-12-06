Trout Unlimited

I have fly fished for over 50 years and it is one of my favorite pastimes. My father taught me well and I have picked up a lot of pointers from friends and from books and magazines. No matter what, there is still much more to learn.

My friend Mack Martin, head of the Atlanta Fly Fishing School, could watch my casting technique and give me advice that could greatly improve my casting. Maybe he will someday, but I have not had the chance for that to happen. No matter what, I cast pretty well and have caught a huge number of fish. On many summer afternoon trips to creeks I have caught 50 to a 100 or more sunfish and released at least 99% of them to be caught again.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In