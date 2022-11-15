Trout Unlimited

The Coosa Valley Chapter of TU started a “Fly Fishing for Vets” program several years ago and has had Veteran Fishing Days at Rolater Park in Cave Spring almost every July since 2012. This FFFV program is part of Trout Unlimited’s effort to give back to both veterans and active military members that have given so much for the people of our country.

In 2019, National Trout Unlimited and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing established a national-level memorandum of agreement that established the conditions whereby TU chapters can provide skilled volunteers to help carry out PHWFF program activities.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

