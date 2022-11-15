The Coosa Valley Chapter of TU started a “Fly Fishing for Vets” program several years ago and has had Veteran Fishing Days at Rolater Park in Cave Spring almost every July since 2012. This FFFV program is part of Trout Unlimited’s effort to give back to both veterans and active military members that have given so much for the people of our country.
In 2019, National Trout Unlimited and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing established a national-level memorandum of agreement that established the conditions whereby TU chapters can provide skilled volunteers to help carry out PHWFF program activities.
PHWFF is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans — who must meet specific eligibility criteria as defined through the PHWFF Program Guide — through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings.
Trout Unlimited’s Service Partnership began in July 2020 as an expansion of the Veterans Service Partnership, which began in 2011 as an initiative to serve our nation’s active duty service men and women, reservists, veterans and their families, and engage them in meaningful and sustainable ways with TU Chapter activities.
In July 2020, TU formally renamed VSP to Trout Unlimited’s Service Partnership. With this new name came a new mission as well. Trout Unlimited offered to first responders — specifically members of the fire service, medical, and law enforcement communities, and their families — the same opportunities and recognition which were offered to the military community since 2011.
Trout Unlimited’s Service Partnership is a nationwide effort to bring the healing power of the water to those members of the first responder (i.e., fire service, medical, law enforcement) and military (i.e., active duty servicemen and women, reservists, veterans) communities, and their families, who have served our nation so boldly.
This free 1-year introductory membership for new-to-Trout-Unlimited members of the first responder or military communities has all the benefits of a paid membership. Those who join will also receive a less tangible benefit, the pleasure of knowing they’re part of a growing community of individuals who enjoy angling and want to keep America’s rivers cold, clean and fishable.
Together, we can make our trout and salmon fisheries healthier, for us and the next generation. Please join us in this important work. For a free one-year introductory membership for new-to-Trout-Unlimited Veterans and First Responders and all the benefits of a paid membership come to any our meetings and will take care of your membership application.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter will be Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center. We gladly welcome any active military, reservists and veterans to our meeting. We also invite any and all first responders. We will give free TU memberships to any military or first responders who has never been a TU member before. The public is invited.