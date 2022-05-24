There are people that are happy just to be fishing and they are not upset when the fish turns out to be something other than what they thought they might catch.
Just a few weeks ago I was fishing for trout on Fort Mountain and landed a nice redeye bass. It didn’t bother me in the least because the redeye was native to the stream and trout, although stream-born, were introduced to the stream earlier in the past century. I am just happy to be fishing and if I catch fish my day is complete.
Below is a short story from Cathy Valancius, the Coosa Valley chapter treasurer.
I went to a tiny stream on a Georgia DNR Wildlife Management Area in Northwest Georgia a few weeks ago. Walking in, I could see that the stocking truck must have come recently because the ford was full of trout. I had gone to the creek just to fish for redeye bass, so this was a pleasant surprise. I caught trout until my arm got tired. I must have caught and released 30 fish.
Then, I went looking for redeye. I tied on my boogle bug popper in fluorescent yellow and got to wading. I hooked and lost two decent fish. Then I cast the popper out into a large pool and a big fish exploded out of the depths. I thought it was a big redeye, then, I saw the flash of silver. This trout was way down the creek from the stocking area and looking a bit ragged. It was probably held over from a previous stocking. This was my first trout on a bass popper.
Where most people don’t expect fish
Years ago Howard Alexander and I were walking on Old Bucktown Road in Gilmer County. We had left the van upstream where we would get out of the creek and were walking to our downstream entry point. We were in a deep bend in the road and a small tributary flowed under the road. I told Howard to watch me catch a fish. He said, “Paul, that’s just a mud puddle.” I made one cast to a shallow bathtub sized hole and immediately caught a stream-born rainbow and lifted it from the stream. Most anglers would just walk on by the creek.
One of my favorite creeks in Gilmer County has a tributary called Crenshaw Branch. This small stream is usually overlooked by most anglers because it is small. This stream flows off of the ridge that forms the Cohutta Wilderness Area southern boundary and is as pretty a stream as an angler wants to fish. The stream has a very steep gradient and is overgrown with mountain laurel, rhododendron and holly. It is difficult to fish but on many occasions I have caught many brown trout well over 16 inches and have never kept a single one.
Most fishermen might never make the long trip up this steep grade and would never cast a fly or lure into this small rugged stream. If “meat fishermen,” who keep all they catch, were to visit, the stream might become barren of the big fish. If catch and release anglers visit, the small tributary will still have some 2- to 3-pound fish in those beautiful little pools where most anglers probably say, “can’t be any fish in that little creek.”
I have caught some of the same fish over and over again on many different trips. I know 30 years later that these original big fish are gone now. The creek probably has seen many of those trout reproduce and their survivors, hopefully, have replenished the creek with large fish similar to what were there years ago.
I will probably never return to Crenshaw Branch because when I fished the creek regularly I was much younger and could walk up the mountain for miles without getting tired. Now, being almost 73 and having had both cancer and a heart attack, I can no longer make the extended hike that is necessary to fish there.
Trout are where you find them and usually it is not in the prettiest, deepest holes but more likely you will find them in the places most anglers never try. My advice is to walk past all the pretty holes and go upstream, unless all you are after is stocked trout.
Trout Unlimited meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of TU will be Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. The focus of the meeting will be Kids Fishing Day planning and work assignments. The public is invited.
Kids Fishing Day
Kids Fishing Day will be Saturday, June 18, the day before Fathers Day. Fishing is restricted to kids from 3 through 12. More about KFD in the next few weeks.