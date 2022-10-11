Trout Unlimited

Rome, Georgia, might have never been founded if it were not for the fact that the Etowah and the Oostanaula rivers join together to form the Coosa River.

The relatively flat area at the confluence was perfect for farming and the nearby rolling hills had abundant forests for building homes. The rivers were teaming with fish and were unpolluted. This was a place where for many hundreds of years Native Americans had villages from time to time. A group of settlers felt the area where rivers meet would be a great place to establish a town. Rome was born.

