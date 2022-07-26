Trout Unlimited

Beavers are the largest rodents native to North America and have been around over 7 million years in North America and even longer in Europe. Beavers are vegetarians living off of twigs, leaves and soft inner bark of deciduous trees as well as other plants.

Beavers are the only animals that modify their surroundings to help satisfy their needs, by building dams to protect their lodge. These dams form ponds and wetlands that both slow and store floodwaters but also trap debris, helping to keep manmade lakes from filling with sediment. Beaver ponds form habitats for other rodents, amphibians, birds, wetland plants and fish. I have always enjoyed fishing beaver ponds in Georgia and have caught a wide variety of warm water fish.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

