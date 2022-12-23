Trout Unlimited

A few weeks ago I wrote that the Etowah River begins in Lumpkin County and is blessed with all of its tributaries within the county being high quality trout streams. As the Etowah flows south, there are still a lot of tributaries that begin as trout streams.

As the Etowah River flows into Dawson County, there are not any obvious changes in terrain, gradient or water quality compared to Lumpkin County. Most of the tributaries originate as trout streams, but some streams do lose their designation as trout streams before joining the Etowah. The Etowah itself becomes too warm to support trout and the larger tributaries become too warm for trout.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

