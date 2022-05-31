The old proverb, “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day; teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime” is basically a life lesson that means more than just eating and fishing, much more.
Casting some bait into a pond to catch a trout sounds simple enough. If you ask any of the kids that have fished in the pond on Kids Fishing Day, most of them wish they were better casters, or better hook setters, or better at reeling in the fish — or they just might say, “Teach me to fish.”
Moms, dads, grandparents and friends, now is the time to get out the fishing tackle and get the kids ready for that special day in Cave Spring, June 18, when only kids can fish in the pond to catch some trout. Please check out the rod and reel completely, especially if the gear has not been used lately.
Does the line feel rough when slipped through your fingers? Does the line look like a Slinky? Can you easily break the line with your hand? If the answer to any of those questions is yes, buy some NEW line. Buy a quality line about 6-lb test and put it on the reel. Make sure the reel works well and that the rod is in good condition. A little 3-in-1 oil on the bearings and gears can go a long way and help the child land his trout.
After you know the equipment is good, it is time to “teach the child to fish.” It doesn’t matter if the kid has fished before, “practice makes perfect.” Now is the time to make fishing in the yard a fun game.
All you need is an old hula hoop and a metal bowl. Place the hoop in the yard about 20 feet away and put the metal bowl in the center of the ring. Now that you have a target, put a couple of lead weights on the line, without any hooks, and cast toward the target. If you hit the bowl it will sound like a bell. I suggest getting some kind of reward for the kid if he hits the target and rings the bell. Depending on age, the reward could be a penny, nickel or dime or even candy or such.
When the kid’s accuracy improves, back farther away from the target but don’t make it too difficult. If accuracy is a problem, move closer to the target. If you make the game enjoyable, the child will practice alone or with friends and become a better angler.
The next step is to teach the child to let the fish grab the bait, then set the hook and reel in a fish. The adult will now become a fish.
Get near the target and when the young angler hits the target, tell the child to watch the line and wait till he feels the line grow tight. Now, teacher, grab the weighted line from the bowl and pull slowly until the line tightens. Let the child give a slight yank and, while you hold the line, give some gentile resistance and let the kid “reel you in.”
Remember, the trout are usually small and do not pull hard. Just repeat the process until the young angler gets good at it. There are about two weeks before Kids Fishing Day so practice as much as possible so you will be proud of your “young master angler.”
35th Annual Kids Fishing Day
This year’s KFD is Saturday June 18 — the day before Fathers’ Day — from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rolater Park in downtown Cave Spring.
All registered kids will receive a coupon for a free hotdog lunch. All others can enjoy the same lunch for $2 each.
Kids’ Fishing Day is for children between the ages of 3 and 12.
The children fish in the pond by age groups only. Children in any of the age groups may fish in the creek all day.
The 3- and 4-year-olds fish first, from 9-9:30 a.m., followed by the 5- and 6-year-olds at 9:45 until 10:15 a.m. The 7-, 8- and 9-year-olds fish from 10:30 until 11 a.m. The 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds fish from 11:15 until 11:45 a.m.
All registered age groups can fish in the pond from noon until 1 p.m.
There is a 5-fish limit from the pond per child and the state enforces the 8-trout limit from the creek and pond combined.
We ask that parents assist the child as needed but not fish for the child. We also do not allow spinning lures or treble hooks.