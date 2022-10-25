Trout Unlimited

Plastics have been around for many years. Some occur naturally such as shellac, cellulose and latex but synthetic plastics started to be manufactured in quantities after the beginning of the 20th century. Plastics are petrochemicals, meaning they are produced from petroleum and natural gas. World War II was a great step forward for the synthetic plastics and the modern plastic industry began.

I can honestly say that I would not be able to write my column without plastic. The keyboard, monitor, mouse and even the desk chair I am sitting in are all made with a lot of plastics. The problem is that although I hate plastics we seemingly cannot live without it. Our cars, bedding, clothes, wood finishes, dishes, lawn equipment and many of our household appliances are made with at least some plastics. Fast food exacerbates the problem.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

