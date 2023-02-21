Trout Unlimited logo

Pine Log Wildlife Management Area is a large privately owned piece of land located primarily in Bartow County that has been leased to the state of Georgia for the past 46 years. The Bartow part is about 14,000 acres. The WMA allows hiking, biking and equestrian activities as well as hunting and fishing.

The Stamp Creek watershed is not only a trout stream but is home to the federally listed endangered Etowah Darter and the threatened Cherokee Darter. Stamp Creek is not the only location these darters are found, but they exist in other sensitive areas only in the Etowah drainage basin.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

