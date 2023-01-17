Trout Unlimited logo

The following is a brief history and update of Georgia Trout Camp by Kathy Breithaupt, current council chair of Georgia Trout Unlimited:

Georgia Trout Camp was founded in 2004 by the Georgia TU council. Chairman Charlie Breithaupt, Secretary Kathy Breithaupt and Mack Martin, an executive committee member and owner of the Atlanta Fly Fishing School, proposed the idea in September of 2003. A unanimous decision was made to support the camp financially and philosophically.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

