In the 1950s, when I was very young, my father would come back from a trout fishing trip near Dahlonega with tales of fishing Boggs Creek as well as Dicks and Waters creeks.
He often called Boggs Creek, “bust your ass creek,” for logical reasons, and talked about when his friend Dee Lawhorn had “walked on water” in Boggs after a snake dropped off a limb and nearly fell into his waders.
I loved his adventurous tales of trout streams. He said I could join him on these distant creeks when I got older. I think his favorite creek near Dahlonega was Dicks and Waters. It was not until I was much older that I discovered that it was actually two creeks, Dicks Creek and Waters Creek.
Back in those days these creeks were good creeks that were well stocked but not home to huge fish.
In 1970, Waters Creek changed dramatically when the Georgia Game and Fish Commission, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and TU decided to make Waters into a trophy stream. Large trout from hatcheries were stocked into the creek. Feeders were put in and the stream manager also fed the fish. There were special regulations, with a minimum size of 22 inches for brown and rainbow trout and 18 inches for brook trout. Fishing was allowed only on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The rules were artificial only, single barbless; hook size 6 or less. Only three fish per angler could be harvested in a year.
Waters became the stream of choice for Georgia anglers wanting large trout. It was rare if I went and did not see friends from Rome. The first president of Coosa Valley TU, John Furr and his friends Andy and Keith used their favorite lures at Waters. One was an artificial cream worm that worked best when the water was murky and another was a small “puff ball” that looked like aged trout chow. These guys caught some big-uns in Waters.
Bobby Bell, a past president and former TU council chairman caught and released many fish over 22 inches on both fly rod and spinning rod, keeping only one for the wall.
Ken Bradshaw, former TU council chair and current member of Coosa Valley, sent this story about Dicks Creek near where Waters Creek joins:
About 20 years ago, Larry Vigil and I fished Dicks Creek after a stream work day. Feeling fat and sassy after the dogs and slaw reward lunch, prepared by the chapter to feed the crew, we decided to try our luck. Mr. Vigil and I started casting just a few yards above the work site.
After a few hook ups we were getting pretty confident. Then the slump set in.
As we picked our way along we came upon one of the several waterfalls on Dicks Creek. This one I call clear water, lower falls. It looked fishy. A deep base pool seemed like a good hidey hole for the target denizens.
A few unlucky casts and I decided to try my infamous “pile cast” at the base of the falls while Larry was snickering from the bushes. Three missed shots and I finally had five feet of line sinking to the bottom. Thirty seconds of slow stripping brought a fat 10 incher to hand.
Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t.
Waters Creek was famous in the ’70s and ’80s but things changed. Quoting Jimmy Jacobs’ article from “On the Fly South”: “Just prior to the 1988 season, poachers using either nets or gigs took more than 100 trophy size fish from the stream during a nighttime raid. Those backwoods hoodlums were never caught and they started a long spiral downward for the fishery.”
That was not the last problem. In 1993 a tornado knocked a huge number of trees into the stream, causing siltation problems, and a year later a hurricane with its heavy rains caused the “flood of the century,” hurting the stream even more. If all that was not bad enough, river otters found the stream, causing more and more large fish to disappear.
Waters Creek is still a good stream to fish and still has some special regulations but the large number of large fish is no more. There are other opportunities to catch trophy fish in Georgia. Some places are privately managed and are catch and release and others, such as the Hooch and the Toccoa, are teaming with large fish.