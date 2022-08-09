Several months ago in the column “Trout are where you find them,” I talked about Crenshaw Branch and how many folks would never fish such a small creek or even make the walk to and from the small stream.
Crenshaw Branch is just one of many great tributaries of Upper Mountaintown Creek and all these small tributaries have good populations of wild rainbow and brown trout. Some of the tributaries have more browns than rainbows and some sections are totally reversed. Upper Mountaintown Creek is one of the healthiest of all the streams in the Cohutta Ranger District. The problem with this great creek with excellent feeder streams is access.
About eight years ago was the last time I visited Upper Mountaintown. Ken Bradshaw and I walked in by way of a trail that originates on Forest Service Road 64. The trail starts out at 3,165 feet in elevation and follows the creek all the way down to Hills Lake at 1,600 feet. Ken and I fished a few holes along the trail as we went down the mountain and stopped our descent near where Heddy Branch joins Crenshaw. The elevation there is about 2,000 feet.
On that trip I was at least 30 pounds heavier than I am now and the hike back up the mountain was not pleasant at all. I went from walking 300 feet and stopping for a minute or so to going 200 feet and resting longer and finally going less than a 100 feet and stopping until I caught my breath. Going about 1,000 feet laterally is only climbing about 150 feet in elevation. I think Ken was worried that he might have to drag me up the mountain.
As you can tell, I lived to talk about it, but the trip up the mountain probably took two hours or more and I promised myself that I would lose weight. Even with me being much thinner now I will probably never attempt that trip again.
Hills Lake is a flood control lake built in 1962 that sits in a hollow and is privately owned and has been subdivided into about 30 lots. Many of the lots get totally submerged when the lake does its job, filling with fast runoff from the steep mountains and draining slowly to prevent flash floods similar to what happened recently in Kentucky. There are over 20 others in Gilmer County. In the middle 1970s there was one land owner who decided to build at the lake and sell tracts to friends and others.
In the early ’80s I would drive in on the very rough “Hills Lake Road,” which was not maintained. I first visited when the lake had been totally drained and walked and fished the creek-bed all the way to the concrete weir. That weir slowly releases flood water and maintains the normal lake level well below the actual dam height.
Back then, the creek rarely saw fishermen and I usually had the creek to myself and whoever accompanied me.
Starting in the mid ’80s the Coosa Valley Chapter of TU worked with the US Forest Service installing stream structures in the area above the lake. Several other chapters were also involved and over a period of 10 years or so about 70 structures were built. The lower area above the lake had once been used as a pea gravel mining operation and was basically flat, with few hiding and holding places for trout. The structures that were built allowed the trout to grow and some became quite large.
As the land owners began to increase in numbers they wanted the undeveloped mile and a quarter long road to be improved and maintained by Gilmer County or the US Forest Service. The county said “no, it’s not our road” and the Forest Service said it was not theirs except in a few places along its length.
To make a long story short, the land owners decided to put up a gate and improve the road themselves. The road is not open to the public anymore. Now that there is a gate, “I can’t get there from here anymore.”
The Forest Service proposed a trail from below the lake near Bear Creek Road that would go around the privately owned section and access Mountaintown above the lake near where the structure work begins. This was a great Idea and I have walked the proposed trail. The trail was never built.
Building a new trail anywhere on the forest is rarely done because there are criteria that few projects ever can satisfy. It comes down to the fact the Forest Service does not get funding or personnel to maintain the trails they already have. There will be more about Mountaintown in the future.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park at 6:30 p.m. There will be a film from National TU that is about reinvigorating chapters. A meal will be provided for $5. The public is invited.