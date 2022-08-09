Trout Unlimited

Several months ago in the column “Trout are where you find them,” I talked about Crenshaw Branch and how many folks would never fish such a small creek or even make the walk to and from the small stream.

Crenshaw Branch is just one of many great tributaries of Upper Mountaintown Creek and all these small tributaries have good populations of wild rainbow and brown trout. Some of the tributaries have more browns than rainbows and some sections are totally reversed. Upper Mountaintown Creek is one of the healthiest of all the streams in the Cohutta Ranger District. The problem with this great creek with excellent feeder streams is access.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

