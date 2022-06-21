Many folks have told me that they don’t like trout and most other fish because they “taste fishy.” There are ways to almost totally eliminate the fishy or gamey taste.
I have seen the parents of the kids attending our event do all the wrong things trying to save their fish to take home. Probably the most common way is that they slide a stringer through the gills and out the mouth and just toss the fish back into the pond.
Many of the adults bring a bucket with water and toss the fish in. Some just toss the fish in a plastic bag. These methods of trying to keep a fresh-caught fish will prevent the fish from getting away, but they often cause the fish to lose that fresh-caught taste and, more often than not, make the fish have that “fishy taste.”
What is the best thing to do with a fresh caught fish to keep it tasting best? Kill and ice the fish. This may sound mean, killing a fish, but remember, the fish was just tricked into grabbing a bait, was pulled around by the lips, tossed onto the bank where it flopped around, then was grabbed in a viselike grip and the hook pulled from its throat. I don’t think that was any fun for the fish, and in fact it is very stressful for the fish.
Here is the science about stress and fish kept to be eaten: “Researchers have shown that meat from stressfully slaughtered fish may have a shorter shelf life — and a worse taste — than fillets from quickly killed fish,” Brendan Bane reported in Food Science Magazine.
In the study, which appeared in the 1 January 2016 issue of Food Science, the team compared two groups of rainbow trout. Fish in the first group died from a swift strike to the head. In the second group, lingering asphyxiation above water — a common practice — killed them.
After 75 days in the freezer, fatty acids like omega-3s — the heart-healthy chemicals that attract so many people to consume fish — started to break down in the fillets from stressed-out trout. When the researchers measured the breakdown products of fatty acids, they found twice as many in asphyxiated trout after 135 days in storage. To determine the potential impacts for fish aficionados, the scientists enlisted four judges specially trained in detecting “marine off-flavors” to taste test the samples.
Fillets from the asphyxiated group tasted bitter and smelled rancid after 105 days, they reported, whereas fillets from the quickly killed fish never started to smell. The authors suggest a higher concentration of hydroperoxides — compounds that accrue in the body during stress — led to the quickened rancidness.
Hydroperoxides break down into aldehydes and ketones: the chemicals behind the foul smell and bitter taste of unsavory meat. Again, thank you, American Association for the Advancement of Science.
The best thing to do is to swiftly kill the fish and do not make it have a slow death by starving it for oxygen. Most saltwater charter boats carry a small bat, (fish billy) to kill the fish and immediately ice the fish.
Make sure you have a cooler with crushed ice and cover the fish with ice. Pour off any water in the cooler and just have ice and fish. When you get home, clean and refrigerate your catch and cook them as soon as possible. These fish will taste better than any of the fish you have ever brought home before. With the current heat wave, it is more important than ever to keep the fish cold.
No matter whether it is a striped bass, a bream, a crappie or a catfish, kill and ice the fish as soon as possible. A slow death for a fish will just kill the flavor.