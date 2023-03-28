Trout Unlimited logo

My column usually covers fishing so I must talk more about fishing the Cohuttas before I leave them behind.

The Cohutta Wilderness is truly wild and so are the fish that live there. Rainbow and brown trout are the dominant species of game fish found in the upper areas. Redeye bass are mixed in with them in the middle stretches and become more dominant as the Conasauga and Jacks rivers flow toward Tennessee.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

