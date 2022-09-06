Trout Unlimited

Many kids get involved with sports at an early age. Grammar schools usually have games that involve groups of kids that compete against each other in a quest to win a competition of some sort. If there is a winner, there must be a loser and the losing team is often filled with a bunch of disappointed kids. As a way to lessen the disappointment schools began to give participation trophies to all the kids that competed.

Cheerleading is also a sport. Yes, cheering is considered a sport. When I was young, schools would have try outs for the cheerleader spots. Usually there were six to eight on the squad and those with the best voices and the best acrobatics trained together to rally the sports teams to win. Now, especially in the younger grades, anyone who wants to be a cheerleader can be a cheerleader.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In