Here’s a fishing story contributed by Jim Dent:
I went on a whirlwind fishing trip in July to Alaska with my good friend Greg Polley. Greg and I flew out of Atlanta on July 12, and arrived in Anchorage that afternoon. The next morning at 7 a.m., we boarded a charter bus to Seward and had lunch. At 1 p.m. we boarded the Perseverance for a half day of salmon fishing.
We cruised out into Resurrection Bay for about two hours to reach our fishing destination. The silver salmon had just arrived that day in big numbers. Upon arriving at our fishing destination, we all dropped our baits (herring) to the appropriate depth and began fishing. Immediately my friend Greg hooked and landed the first fish of the day. The bite was on!
There was a steady bite for the following two hours of silver and pink salmon. The silvers ran about 3 to 6 pounds. The pinks were more like 2½ to 4 pounds. The captain said it was the first day of the season that they caught more than just a few fish. There were 16 of us on the boat, and we all caught our limit of 6 salmon, and even threw back another half dozen each. It was a fantastic half day of fishing.
When we arrived at the dock, one of the mates took the fish to a processing house where they divided them into portions, vacuum sealed them and flash-froze and stored them until we were ready to leave the third day. While checking our fish into the processor, one of the families that we made friends with on the boat gave us 20 pounds of salmon filets because they could not manage an extra box traveling home.
The following morning we boarded the Perseverance again for a full day of halibut and salmon fishing, a combo trip. That day we motored out about three hours to the Gulf of Alaska, to an area of rocky bottom where the captain had found large numbers of halibut. Everyone on the boat caught their limit of two halibut, although we did not get any large ones. Everyone also caught their limit of 5 rockfish.
I caught a lingcod of about 35 pounds too. I had brought my own rod because I wanted to jig for halibut and rockfish instead of just bait fishing. I brought several Williamson knife jigs that I wanted to try. They were 10.5-ounce jigs with a stinger hook. I added an extra stinger hook to each one and painted them with glow-in-the-dark paint. Man, what a winner! I caught about 4 or 5 halibut on it, caught the lingcod, and 15 rockfish. Every time I dropped it down, a rockfish was biting before it got to the bottom. I finally put it aside to fish with bait for a bigger halibut. I was catching too many rockfish!
After limiting on halibut and rockfish, we moved to another spot to target salmon. We all caught our limit.
Again, the mates cleaned the fish on the way into dock and we took them to the processor that evening. The next day we picked up the fish and boarded the bus back to the Anchorage airport. The two of us had a total of 101 pounds of filets that we divided into 3 cooler-boxes. We checked them at the airport as baggage. Our flight was a red-eye that departed about 2 a.m. This was a fishing trip for the record books.
♦ I enjoy getting stories about fishing from anyone who is willing to share. If you have an outdoor adventure story or just a couple of lines about you, a kid or friend’s fishing trip please email me. It saves me some time to do some fishing.
Work Day Sept. 17
This is a major stream enhancement project in the U.S. Forest Service area of Johns Creek. Workers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the northern-most group of campsites. Look for the TU signs. Lunch will be provided with soft drinks and water. Dress for getting wet. This TU workday covers a large part of the creek. The Cohutta Chapter is working also but we need all the volunteers we can get.
To Do List for the day:
1. Build two wood loading structures. This will require 6 to 8 people per structure.
2. Spraying kudzu will require two people.
3. We will weed-eat around kiosk and the path from the southernmost campsite to the creek and will require two people. The weed eaters will be provided.
4. There will be a trash pick up along road and campsites.
We welcome all able-bodied persons to volunteer. Please support this effort.
The next Coosa Valley Chapter TU meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park. The public is invited.