At our last Coosa Valley TU meeting Frank and Judy Martin contributed the following as a base for this weeks’ column:

“Great fishing at Dead Boy Cove at Lake Weiss, notably a three foot gar was caught on a quarter-ounce Joe’s fly by a family member visiting from Florida. We were catching blue catfish, largemouth bass, white bass, bream and bluegills right off the dock on Joe’s Flies and worms.”

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

