Trout Unlimited

Although I have fished from the Florida Keys to the south and Michigan to the north, the farthest west that I have fished is the White River in Arkansas. I have always wanted to fish streams like the Madison, the Yellowstone or other famous streams. If I live long enough, maybe I will.

In the meantime, I must live with the hope of going and be envious of the trips taken by friends. Here is a story from Bill Summer:

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In