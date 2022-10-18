Trout Unlimited

Up until a few years back, trout fishing in Georgia was allowed on most streams during trout season with the exception of a few streams that were year round. That changed in 2015 when trout season opened. Anglers were no longer restricted to fishing for trout during trout season.

This was great news. No massive crowds showing up a couple of hours before daylight at their favorite fishing hole. No arguments over who would cast first at that magic time, one-half hour before sunrise.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

