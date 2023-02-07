Trout Unlimited logo

In the 1980s, Bill Summer and I fished from May through September almost every Wednesday for stripers. It was rare if we caught less than 20 in an afternoon. One trip we brought his son Will along. The following is about Bill and his son that day.

We went to our regular spot that had shallow areas that were easy to wade. Will, about 10 years old, brought his favorite rod. It was a closed-faced spinning reel on a six foot rod. It was a good outfit for small bass, bream and trout. That day the stripers were thick and aggressive, almost in a feeding frenzy. The fish would come up and nearly swim between your legs.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

