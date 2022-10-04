I grew up in a family that almost always had fish to eat. My father was an avid fisherman and fished several days a week with his brother, brothers-in-law or just fishing buddies. Whether he fished creeks, rivers or lakes he usually returned with a stringer of fish.

I often rode in the station wagon to Armuchee Creek with my mother to pick up my dad and Uncle Robert at the bridge on Old Dalton road. The aluminum jon boat would be sitting next to the road and two fishermen would be arguing over who would take the fish home. The argument was not about who wanted the fish but most often it was that neither fisherman needed more fish for the freezer. The biggest issue was that somebody would have to clean the fish and, after an all day float on the creek, both men were too tired. Usually my dad would lose the argument and win the fish.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

