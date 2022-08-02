Trout Unlimited

A few Saturdays ago the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited had their annual Veterans and Ladies Fly Fishing Day at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. There was a pretty good turnout, with about two dozen vets and ladies participating.

The fish were eager to bite almost anything that landed in the water. I don’t think anyone who held a rod that day went without catching several fish. A few that were skilled caught 20 or more trout and several anglers took some trout home for dinner. I think everyone had a good time.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In