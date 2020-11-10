A one-day softball tournament had all five fields at Bert Wood Park bustling with balls, bats and grand slams.
The National Softball Association Cedartown Showdown, held on Nov. 7, attracted 20 teams from Georgia and Alabama and brought with it close to 2,000 spectators. Players ages 8-and-under up to high school participated in the event that lasted from 8 a.m. until midnight.
"It was a great day, a big day for Cedartown," said Jeff Hulsey, Cedartown Recreation Director. "We had teams from all over come to our fields to play. This is just a preview of what's to come from the Cedartown Rec Department. We're ready to fulfill the potential of our facilities and we look forward to more tournaments in the future."