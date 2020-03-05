Marycille Brumby is going to be a Nighthawk.
The Cedartown sophomore made her college decision on Sunday night. Brumby, a star softball player, will be continuing her academic and athletic careers at the University of North Georgia when she graduates from CHS.
Brumby has been a softball phenom since her time on the travel ball circuit but has stepped up her efforts in a big way since joining the Cedartown varsity squad in 2018. She has led the Lady Bulldogs to back-to-back playoff berths and a near-upset of Flowery Branch in the first round last season.
North Georgia is a perfect fit for the hard-working Brumby. The Nighthawks, which compete in Division II, are a softball powerhouse. UNG has won six consecutive Peach Belt Conference Championships and brought the 2015 Division II National Championship back home to Dahlonega.
The entire program showed their excitement Sunday night in landing Brumby by posting on the official UNG Softball Twitter, “(The) Class of 2022 (is) getting a big lefty bat and a bulldog on the field! #HawkEm”
Before she suits up for Coach Mike Davenport and the Nighthawks, Marycille has two seasons left to play for Coach Eddie Gambrell and the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs.
Mark down another tally for a Polk County product playing at the next level.