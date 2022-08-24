Lady Jackets start season 3-0 in region play

Rockmart's Kadince Oxenreider (right) approaches home plate as her teammates anxiously wait for her after she hit the second of two home runs against Haralson County during a game at Rockmart High School on Aug. 18.

 Jeremy Stewart

There has been plenty to celebrate for the Rockmart softball team so far this season, but there have also been some tough times to challenge the Lady Jackets.

With a solid core of returning playmakers and some younger players ready to contribute, Rockmart has marched through the opening of the 2022 schedule losing only twice and holding a 3-0 mark in region play.

Rockmart's Maddie Owens (third from right) is consoled by her teammates after she was substituted prior to the first pitch of a game against Haralson County on Aug. 18 at Rockmart High School. Owens, a senior, suffered a season-ending injury during a game earlier in the week and was ceremoniously put in the starting lineup in Rockmart's first home game of the season.
Rockmart's Gracey Arnold connects for a hit during a game against Haralson County on Aug. 18 at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart's Kadince Oxenreider (right) celebrates with coach Lindsey Campbell as she rounds third basse after hitting her second of two home runs against Haralson County during a game on Aug. 18 at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart's Emily Hindmon puts her glove out for the catch during a game against Haralson County on Aug. 18 at Rockmart High School.
