Rockmart's Kadince Oxenreider (right) approaches home plate as her teammates anxiously wait for her after she hit the second of two home runs against Haralson County during a game at Rockmart High School on Aug. 18.
Rockmart's Maddie Owens (third from right) is consoled by her teammates after she was substituted prior to the first pitch of a game against Haralson County on Aug. 18 at Rockmart High School. Owens, a senior, suffered a season-ending injury during a game earlier in the week and was ceremoniously put in the starting lineup in Rockmart's first home game of the season.
Rockmart's Kadince Oxenreider (right) celebrates with coach Lindsey Campbell as she rounds third basse after hitting her second of two home runs against Haralson County during a game on Aug. 18 at Rockmart High School.
There has been plenty to celebrate for the Rockmart softball team so far this season, but there have also been some tough times to challenge the Lady Jackets.
With a solid core of returning playmakers and some younger players ready to contribute, Rockmart has marched through the opening of the 2022 schedule losing only twice and holding a 3-0 mark in region play.
Its most recent win came Tuesday when sophomore Makayla Coleman threw a no-hitter against Gordon Central in a Region 7-AA road game that saw the Lady Jackets dominate the host team and win 18-0 in three innings.
However, Rockmart had to gather its composure in its first and, so far, only home game of the season when it hosted Haralson County on Thursday, Aug. 18, as the Lady Jackets found themselves down 6-0 in the middle of the second inning before getting an 11-6 victory.
The game began on an emotional note for Rockmart.
Senior infielder Maddie Owens suffered a season-ending injury during a play on Aug. 15 in a contest at Bremen that was eventually called and rescheduled because of inclement weather.
Owens was put in the starting lineup against Haralson County to start at second in what will be her final game on Rockmart’s home field. She was then substituted prior to the first pitch in a moment where her teammates comforted her before she walked off the field.
Rockmart coach Lindsey Campbell said there was plenty to overcome in the early going of the game.
“We were slow to start, that's for sure. I think we had to kind of settle in after pulling Maddie out for her injury. It hit the girls really hard. And they got together after that, after those six runs, and said, 'look, we've got to start fighting.' So they did a good job after they came together,” Campbell said.
Sophomore pitcher Kaylee Huckaby gave up a grand slam in the first inning but went on to shut down the Lady Rebels the rest of the way and striking out 13.
“It's something that she was probably figuring out as a freshman last year and probably is still figuring out. But she's doing a little bit better at managing that and just realizing when she needs to settle in. Not losing your composure after that is a big deal,” Campbell said.
Rockmart’s comeback started in the bottom of the second inning as Zori Williams hit a two-out, two-run single to left field. Gracey Arnold followed with an RBI single to cut Haralson County’s lead in half.
Kadince Oxenreider then stepped up in the third with the first of back-to-back two-run home runs that pulled the Lady Jackets out ahead for good. Oxenreider, a senior, had minimal playing time last season due to an injury but has been one of Rockmart’s offensive weapons early on this season.
“I'm glad we're starting off strong. We’ve just got to keep that going. Last year, I felt like we started off strong, and it was almost like we started going through the motions. So we've got to keep working together as a team, as a unit, to keep us moving,” Campbell said.
Oxenreider finished 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and five RBIs to go with her two bombs. Arnold was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Williams was 2-for-3 and Emma Hindmon had an RBI double.
The Lady Jackets went into Wednesday’s cross-county match-up at Cedartown with a 7-2 overall record with losses to Class 5A Calhoun and Class 4A Northwest Whitfield as the lone blemishes.
Coleman struck out nine batters at Gordon Central on Tuesday as Rockmart used a 10-run second inning to run-rule the host Lady Warriors in Region 7-AA play. Arnold, Emma Scott and Briley King each had two hits for the Lady Jackets.
Wednesday’s non-region contest at Cedartown is set to start at 5:30 p.m. Rockmart will then be on the road again Thursday afternoon at Model. The Lady Jackets are back home Monday for the rescheduled game against Bremen before hosting Fannin County Tuesday. Both games start at 5 p.m.