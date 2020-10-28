In a season where the Rockmart Lady Jackets faced adversity at nearly every turn, they proved Wednesday that they aren't giving up yet.
In a decisive Game 3 for the second state playoff series in a row, Rockmart's softball team took a 5-0 lead over host Southeast Bulloch into the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to punch their ticket for Columbus and the GHSA State Softball Tournament.
It's the second year in a row and third in the last four years that the Lady Jackets have reached the Final Four. Rockmart, which was in Class AA prior to moving up to 3A this season, will play Oconee County on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Columbus Softball Complex.
The winner will face the winner between Ringgold and Pike County that evening at 7 p.m., while the losers will play each other at the same time in the double-elimination bracket.
Competition will resume Saturday, with a consolation game at 2 p.m. and the state championship game scheduled for 4 p.m.