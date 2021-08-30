Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.