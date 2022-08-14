Softball season started last week for the two high school programs in Polk County, and both Cedartown and Rockmart had very different starts to the 2022 campaign. The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first three matchups while the Lady Jackets raced out to a 4-0 start.
Starting with Rockmart, the Lady Jackets had a fantastic opening to their season by winning each of their four contests in the Dalton Tournament on Friday and Saturday. After topping Dalton and Dade County on Friday, Lindsey Campbell’s team defeated Northwest Whitfield and Gilmer on Saturday.
The Lady Jackets shutout Dalton 7-0 in five innings on Friday evening. Rockmart scored one run in the first and another run in the second inning before a five-run third blew the game wide open. Thanks to a strong performance from junior Emma Scott, who picked up a five-inning complete game shutout, that was plenty of run support to secure the season-opening victory.
Freshman Madi Sanders went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run, driving in three runs and scoring once. Emma Hindmon was 1-for-2 with a homer, two RBI, and one run, while Gracey Arnold (1-3, R) and Kadince Oxenreider (1-3) each hit a double. Maddie Owens (1-2, RBI, R) and Briley King (1-2, R) also tallied base hits in the win. Zori Williams and Emma Scott scored twice as well. Scott gave up just three hits and one walk in five innings and struck out six Lady Catamounts.
Rockmart cruised to an 11-3 win over Dade County on Friday night. The Lady Jackets scored runs in each of the first four innings, including a six-run fourth. Dade County brought across two runs in the home half of the fifth, but it was too little, too late in the five-inning contest.
Cheyenne Jordan launched her first home run of the season in the win over the Lady Wolverines. The sophomore finished 1-for-1 with a long ball, two runs batted in, and two runs scored. Arnold was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs. Hindmon (2-3, R) had the only multi-hit performance against Dade County. Kaylee Huckaby (1-2), Owens (1-3, 2 RBI, R), and Williams (1-2, 2 RBI, R) hit safely. Huckaby pitched five innings, surrendering two earned runs on six hits and three walks. She struck out seven in the mercy-rule-shortened triumph.
The Lady Jackets crushed another north Georgia power in Saturday’s 9-3 victory against Northwest Whitfield. Once more, it was a big inning that propelled RHS to a win. This time, it was their five-run top of the third that played an important part in handing the Lady Bruins a six-run loss.
Owens (2-2, 3 RBI, R) and Oxenreider (2-3) led the way with two hits each. Williams (1-2, 2 RBI) and Scott (1-1) had base hits against Northwest Whitfield while McKinley Forsyth and Kiley Statham scored three times each in the win. Scott gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Makayla Coleman entered in the bottom of the fifth and recorded the final out.
The only game of the weekend to go longer than five innings came in Rockmart’s tournament finale against Gilmer. Although the Lady Bobcats put up a good fight, they could not keep the feisty Lady Jackets off the board early and lost 5-1 in Whitfield County. A three-run first helped RHS lead wire-to-wire in their impressive victory over a solid 3A Gilmer squad.
Oxenreider (1-2, RBI) and Hindmon (1-3, RBI) each hit a two-bagger in their final game of the weekend. Statham (1-1) and Williams (1-2, 2 R) had base hits against the Lady Bobcats. Sanders, Trinity Farmer, and Brianna Davis all scored in the win. Coleman tossed a six-inning gem, giving up zero earned runs on seven hits and three walks. The sophomore fanned five Gilmer batters.
As for the Lady Bulldogs, Cedartown dropped their season opener at Bremen 11-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Blue Devils plated five runs in the first two innings against senior right-hander Reagan Clarke. The Lady Bulldogs responded with a two-run fourth, but a five-spot by Bremen the following half-inning stymied any comeback attempt. CHS added a run in the fifth, but Bremen walked it off in the home-half of that inning for an 11-3 victory.
Taylor Westmoreland started her senior season with a 3-for-3 performance, finishing with a triple, one RBI, and one run scored. Clarke went 1-for-2 with a double and a run, while Kendall Howard (1-2) and Hayvin Barclay (1-3, R) added hits in the loss. Logan Little drove in a run as well.
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Whitfield County on Saturday morning for a doubleheader in the Dalton Tournament. In their first showdown of the day, Cedartown fell 9-2 against a talented Gordon Lee squad. Once again, a poor start defensively led to a defeat.
The Lady Trojans scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings. Although Westmoreland hit her first long ball of the season, a two-run blast to center in the top of the third, it was not enough for Cedartown as they lost by seven runs in five innings.
Westmoreland (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R), Clarke (2-2), and Barclay (1-3, R) were the only batters to record a hit against Gordon Lee. Clarke surrendered six earned runs in two innings, and Daileigh Hodgins gave up one earned runs in the final two frames.
A tough tournament in Dalton for CHS concluded with a 7-0 loss to Calhoun on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bulldogs managed just three hits in the defeat, which dropped their season record to 0-3. Chasity Washington (1-1) had a pinch-hit double while Avari Davis (1-2) and Westmoreland (1-3) also hit safely in the loss.
Both teams will stay busy this week. Rockmart plays at Bremen on Monday before starting Region 7-2A play on Tuesday at North Murray. Following their home opener against Haralson County on Thursday, the Lady Jackets take on Sonoraville to round out their week full of action on Friday evening.
Cedartown, on the other hand, will look for their first win of the season as they travel to Adairsville on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs will have their home opener against Bremen. Each of those softball showdowns will start at 5 p.m.