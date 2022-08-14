Softball

Softball season started last week for the two high school programs in Polk County, and both Cedartown and Rockmart had very different starts to the 2022 campaign. The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first three matchups while the Lady Jackets raced out to a 4-0 start.

Starting with Rockmart, the Lady Jackets had a fantastic opening to their season by winning each of their four contests in the Dalton Tournament on Friday and Saturday. After topping Dalton and Dade County on Friday, Lindsey Campbell’s team defeated Northwest Whitfield and Gilmer on Saturday.

