Two of the players to have the biggest impact on Rockmart High School softball in the last four years made their post-high school plans official on Friday.
Seniors Alexis Teems and Emilee Register signed papers to complete their scholarships at their respective colleges. Teems is set to go to Reinhardt University in Waleska, while Register will join up with the Fighting Tigers at Andrew College in Cuthbert.
"Signing a scholarship to play at the next level is an honor, and it shows the commitment the player and the parents have put in over the years," Rockmart head softball coach Steve Luke said.
"I'm proud of you guys. You're going to make us proud. But know that it gets harder from here. I know you can do it."
Teems has been the Lady Jackets' starting centerfielder and lead-off hitter. She had 69 hits this past season, three shy of the school record, 30 RBIs and 42 stolen bases.
Register was Rockmart's ace at pitcher, throwing 192 innings this past season and striking out 183 batters. The team relied heavily on her as it advanced all the way to the Class 3A state championship finals before falling short of the top prize.