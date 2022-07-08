Rockmart High School softball head coach Lindsey Campbell understands the importance of strengthening a program’s feeder system. In late June, Campbell and the rest of the Lady Jackets were able to give back to the Rockmart youth by holding the annual Future Jacket Softball Camp.
“I think holding these youth camps where the campers get to have fun while learning is important because it keeps them engaged and interested in the sport,” Campbell said. “They also get to learn from the high school girls as well, and I think that helps set the dream of one day playing on the same field as the current players.”
Campbell, who is entering her second season leading the Lady Jackets, said that around 35 girls made it out to the camp, which was held June 28-30 at Rockmart High School. Those in attendance were able to work on key skills such as throwing and hitting different targets, taking deep angles while going for fly balls, how to communicate on defense, and how to make tags at the bag.
On the last day, the athletes enjoyed hitting their “targets” — their throwing partners — with water balloons and worked on diving on a slip-and-slide.
“I always like to keep learning softball fun and interesting,” Campbell said. “I want my athletes to always bring high energy because softball is fun if you make it fun.”
Campbell shouted out assistant coach Brooke Worley for helping to keep the camp running smoothly.
Numerous members of the RHS softball team also helped with the event including seniors Gracey Arnold, Trinity Farmer, Maddie Owens, and Kadince Oxenreider, juniors Anna Suits and Zori Williams, sophomores Makayla Coleman, McKinley Forsyth, and Kiley Statham, and freshmen Kylie Hicks, and Madi Sanders.
With the conclusion of the Future Jacket Softball Camp, RHS softball turned their full attention toward the upcoming 2022 season. The Lady Jackets went 18-13 in the first year of the Lindsey Campbell era and secured a playoff berth before falling in three games at Oconee County. This year, Rockmart intends to improve upon their first-round exit.
“We are super excited to get the ball rolling on the season,” Campbell said. “The girls are hungry and are ready to bring the intensity this season. I am excited to see the girls’ hard work shine.”
Campbell mentioned that the theme for this year is “Uncommon.” Her message to the team is in order to achieve their goals the Lady Jackets must do things that are out of the ordinary, whether it be getting extra reps outside of practice, working hard in the classroom, or just striving to be a good daughter, sister, friend or young lady.
“In order for us to have a successful season we have to be willing to do things other teams aren’t doing,” Campbell said.
Rockmart softball began practice and workouts following the first dead week in early June, and Campbell said that the girls have been “showing up and showing out.”
The Lady Jackets have just under a month before their first live action, as they are set to play a scrimmage at Woodland on Aug. 5. Their official season debut will take place a week later in the prestigious Dalton Tournament at Heritage Park in Whitfield County. Following trips to Bremen and North Murray on Aug. 15 and 16, RHS will host Haralson County in their home opener on Aug. 18.
Rockmart softball plays at Cedartown on Aug. 24 before hosting the rival Lady Bulldogs on Sept. 14. The latter of which will be the Steve Luke and Tori Luke Night contest at Rockmart High School. In addition, the Lady Jackets will celebrate Senior Night on Sept. 27 against Model.
The softball program will also be holding a 50 Inning Frenzy on July 23. The event, which will start at 9 a.m., will be held at RHS. The first seven innings will pit current players against alumni.
While there is no required payment to play, Rockmart softball is hoping to find sponsors for each inning. Any alumni interested in participating can contact Campbell at lindsey.campbell@polk.k12.ga.us.
“I am so ready to start this season. The girls are managing high school workouts and practices as well as personal lessons and travel ball,” Campbell said. “Our girls are hungry and I am so excited to see their hard work shine through this season.”