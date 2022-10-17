Rockmart softball players celebrate after defeating Haralson County 4-3 in the Region 7-AA championship game Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Rockmart High School. The Lady Jackets were down 3-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
For the first time in a while, Rockmart’s softball team was struggling to put the bat on the ball. But one moment turned the tide and led them to the lead and a region championship.
Down 3-0 in the fifth inning against Haralson County, the Lady Jackets rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the frame and hold on to defeat the Lady Rebels 4-3 at home last Wednesday and set themselves up to host a state super regional.
The super regional round begins Tuesday, Oct. 18, with East Jackson, Landmark Christian and North Cobb Christian joining Rockmart for a two-day, double-elimination tournament with the winner clinching a spot in the Class AA Elite Eight and a trip to Columbus for the state championship tournament.
The Lady Jackets entered the game having won 11 in a row and completing the regular season with a 12-0 mark against region opponents.
Second-year Rockmart coach Lindsey Campbell said she could tell her players knew they had to turn things around after getting just one hit in the first four innings of the region championship game.
“I know the girls came together in there and they’re like, look, you know, this is what we live for. These are the kind of moments we live for and they were just telling each other to stay up. So they really came together then and they made it a point to make an adjustment and square up some balls and they did at the right moment,” Campbell said.
Emma Hindmon led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run to center field, just the second hit of the game for Rockmart.
Briley King then had a base hit to right field to set up Kiley Statham as she came on to pinch run for her.
With two outs, Cheyenne Jordan reached first thanks to a fielding mistake by Haralson County that allowed Statham to reach home from second.
Jordan stole second and Madi Sanders drew a walk before both runners stole bases to get on second and third. Zori Williams brought both home with a 2-run single to left field to give Rockmart the lead.
Pitcher Kaylee Huckaby threw a complete game and struck out four while giving up five hits and no walks.
“The way they have been coming together this year has been awesome. And I think they’re starting to kind of take off and peak at the right time,” Campbell said. “You know, all these things have to come together. We talk about the little things all the time, how important the little things are, and it’s exciting to see that play out here.”
Rockmart started last week hosting North Murray in the Region 7-AA tournament and quickly dispatched the Lady Mountaineers in three innings by building a 15-0 lead for a run-ruled shortened victory.
The Lady Jackets (21-3) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first and got home runs from King, Williams and Gracey Arnold. King and Arnold both finished with 4 RBIs, while Williams had 2 RBIs.
Huckaby was on the mound for Rockmart against North Murray as well and struck out seven batters while recording a no-hitter in three innings of work.
The Lady Jackets were set to play East Jackson Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Rockmart High School as they host a GHSA Class AA Super Regional round that will conclude on Wednesday. All tickets must be purchased through GoFan.