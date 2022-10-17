Lady Jackets use big inning to win region title over Haralson County

Rockmart softball players celebrate after defeating Haralson County 4-3 in the Region 7-AA championship game Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Rockmart High School. The Lady Jackets were down 3-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

 Jeremy Stewart

For the first time in a while, Rockmart’s softball team was struggling to put the bat on the ball. But one moment turned the tide and led them to the lead and a region championship.

Down 3-0 in the fifth inning against Haralson County, the Lady Jackets rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the frame and hold on to defeat the Lady Rebels 4-3 at home last Wednesday and set themselves up to host a state super regional.

The Rockmart softball team poses for a team picture after winning the Region 7-AA championship last Wednesday, Oct. 12. It is the first region title for the program since 2019.
Briley King (from left), Gracey Arnold and Zori Williams pose with the home run balls they hit during a region tournament game against North Murray on Monday, Oct. 10.
