Rockmart’s softball team claimed complete victory over its Polk County rival Wednesday, and it started inside the circle with a dominating performance by pitcher Kaylee Huckaby.

Huckaby recorded a perfect game in the Lady Jackets’ 10-0 run-rule win over Cedartown on the road. The sophomore faced the minimum through five innings and struck out nine of 15 batters.

Lady Jackets top rivals behind Huckaby’s perfect game

Cedartown shortstop Taylor Westmoreland goes after the ball during Wednesday's game against Rockmart at Cedartown High School.
Lady Jackets top rivals behind Huckaby’s perfect game

Rockmart's Emma Hindmon slides into second base as the throw to catch her stealing goes past Cedartown's Taylor Westmoreland during Wednesday's game at Cedartown High School.
Lady Jackets top rivals behind Huckaby’s perfect game

Stephanie Clarke throws out the first pitch to her daughter, Cedartown softball player Reagan Clarke, before Wednesday's game against Rockmart as part of the team's "Pink Out" game for breast cancer awareness. Stephanie Clarke was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and is undergoing treatment.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In