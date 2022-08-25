Stephanie Clarke throws out the first pitch to her daughter, Cedartown softball player Reagan Clarke, before Wednesday's game against Rockmart as part of the team's "Pink Out" game for breast cancer awareness. Stephanie Clarke was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and is undergoing treatment.
Rockmart’s softball team claimed complete victory over its Polk County rival Wednesday, and it started inside the circle with a dominating performance by pitcher Kaylee Huckaby.
Huckaby recorded a perfect game in the Lady Jackets’ 10-0 run-rule win over Cedartown on the road. The sophomore faced the minimum through five innings and struck out nine of 15 batters.
Rockmart (8-2) took charge of the non-region contest early with a two-run first inning at Cedartown High School but firmly took control of the game as it batted around and scored five runs in the third.
Madi Sanders went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Jackets, while Cheyenne Jordan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as well. Trinity Farmer finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, including a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning.
Gracey Arnold, Zori Williams, and Emma Hindmon all had two hits and an RBI each for Rockmart, which finished with 12 hits and no strikeouts against three Cedartown pitchers.
Huckaby allowed no hits and no walks during the complete game effort. She struck out the side in the third inning.
Only one Cedartown player hit the ball out of the infield. Avari Davis hit a soft fly ball down the right field line in the second inning. Hindmon chased the ball down and dove to make the catch in right field.
NOTE: Cedartown (2-5) honored player Reagan Clarke's mother, Stephanie Clarke, prior to the game as part of its "Pink Out'' game to show support for those affected by breast cancer. Stephanie was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and is seeking treatment. She threw out the first pitch to her daughter and was presented flowers by Lady Dawgs coach Jaime Monroe.