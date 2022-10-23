Rockmary's Gracey Arnold (left) and Briley King (right) celebrate with teammate Madi Sanders after Sanders hit a three-run home run against North Cobb Christian in the Class AA super regional at Rockmart High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Rockmart pitcher Kaylee Huckaby delivers to the plate during a game with East Jackson in the Class AA super regional tournament at Rockmart High School last week.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart softball coach Lindsey Campbell (second from left) talks to her players during a time out in a game at the Class AA super regional tournament at Rockmart High School last week.
Over the course of three games on back-to-back days last week, the Rockmart High School softball team played lights out and sent a clear message to the rest of the state — the Lady Jackets are coming to play.
Hosting a GHSA Class AA state super regional tournament last Tuesday and Wednesday, Rockmart took no prisoners in a complete display of dominance and skill as the team outscored its opponents 48-0 over three games and earned a spot in the Elite Eight and a trip to the State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus.
The Lady Jackets, who are 24-3 and currently on a 15-game win streak, will begin the road to a possible second state championship Wednesday at 11 a.m. facing Appling County at 11 a.m. at Columbus Softball Complex.
“It’s been a fun and hard ride. These girls have been putting in the work since May, so for them to come out and peak at the right time, I think it’s been fun to see,” Rockmart coach Lindsey Campbell said. “I hope they keep their energy and keep their chemistry. They’ve come together and they’re on each other’s side. So I hope they continue that through the state tournament.
“As long as we go to Columbus and play Rockmart softball, we should be fine.”
Rockmart finished as the state runner-up in Class 3A in 2020 and won the Class 2A title in 2017.
Rockmart began last week with a 19-0 win over East Jackson in three innings on Tuesday, Oct. 18, followed by a four-inning run-ruled shortened 12-0 win over North Cobb Christian. The next day saw the Lady Jackets face North Cobb Christian for an Elite Eight berth, this time defeating the Lady Eagles 17-0 in three innings.
Kaylee Huckaby was the workhorse for Rockmart inside the circle as the sophomore pitcher threw seven of the 10 innings and finished with 13 strikeouts, one hit and no earned runs.
Huckaby also reached a milestone as she recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in the first game against North Cobb Christian.
“I just know that I always have my team behind me and that I’m always willing to hit my spots whenever I can,” Huckaby said. “We’ve just got to stay working together because we’ve done that all season. I think that our bats have been really hot, and with the pitchers doing their jobs, I think that’s been a big part of it, too.”
“Just the difference from Huck last year and Huck this year has been great to see,” Campbell said. “Her confidence and her settling in and blowing people out of the water, really. It’s been awesome to see her kind of grow.”
Rockmart loaded up the runs in the first inning against East Jackson as the Lady Jackets took advantage of 12 walks to score 18 runs. The hosts batted around twice and got a three-run inside-the-park home run from Madi Sanders.
Makayla Coleman threw the second and third innings for Rockmart after the long at-bat, and the sophomore had three strikeouts, one walk and a hit to combine with Huckaby for the no-hitter.
The Lady Jackets scored four runs in each of the first three innings during Tuesday’s nightcap against North Cobb Christian.
Sanders went 3-for-3 with a two-run double, while Emma Hindmon was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Zori Williams had a two-run inside-the-park home run. Huckaby threw the entire game and finished with eight strikeouts and one hit.
In the tournament championship game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Rockmart scored five runs in the first and 12 in the second while Huckaby and Emma Scott combined for the no-hitter as North Cobb Christian sent the minimum number of batters to the plate.
Sanders was 2-for-2 with a three-run homer, Gracey Arnold had a two-run double, Kadince Oxenreider went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Emma Hindmon had a solo home run.
Scott finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIS, while also picking up two strikeouts as she worked the final inning.