Over the course of three games on back-to-back days last week, the Rockmart High School softball team played lights out and sent a clear message to the rest of the state — the Lady Jackets are coming to play.

Hosting a GHSA Class AA state super regional tournament last Tuesday and Wednesday, Rockmart took no prisoners in a complete display of dominance and skill as the team outscored its opponents 48-0 over three games and earned a spot in the Elite Eight and a trip to the State Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus.

