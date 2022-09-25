Lady Jackets honor Luke’s legacy

Steve Luke recognizes the crowd as he stands on the mound with Rockmart High School softball players Emma Scott (left) and Zori Williams prior to the team's game against Cedartown on Sept. 14.

 Jeremy Stewart

Emotions and hugs were abundant at a recent Rockmart High School varsity softball game as the team paid tribute to a former coach and the legacy he and his family have helped nurture.

The Lady Jackets held Steve and Tori Luke Night for their game against cross-county rival Cedartown on Sept. 14, honoring the career of Steve Luke, who headed up the program from 2001-2020, as well as the life of Tori Luke, Steve Luke’s daughter who died in a tragic accident in 2020 just before starting her freshman year at RHS.

Lady Jackets honor Luke’s legacy

Former Rockmart head softball coach Steve Luke hugs Zori Willams after throwing out the first pitch for the Lady Jackets' game against Cedartown on Sept. 14.
Lady Jackets honor Luke’s legacy

A fan at the Sept. 14 softball game between Rockmart and Cedartown sports a shirt for the Tori Luke Foundation, including Luke's jersey number 10 and the word "Always."
Lady Jackets honor Luke’s legacy

Former Rockmart High School head softball coach Steve Luke throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Lady Jackets' game against Cedartown on Sept. 14. The team honored Luke before the game along with The Tori Luke Foundation, named after his daughter who died in 2020.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In