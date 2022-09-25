Former Rockmart High School head softball coach Steve Luke throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Lady Jackets' game against Cedartown on Sept. 14. The team honored Luke before the game along with The Tori Luke Foundation, named after his daughter who died in 2020.
Emotions and hugs were abundant at a recent Rockmart High School varsity softball game as the team paid tribute to a former coach and the legacy he and his family have helped nurture.
The Lady Jackets held Steve and Tori Luke Night for their game against cross-county rival Cedartown on Sept. 14, honoring the career of Steve Luke, who headed up the program from 2001-2020, as well as the life of Tori Luke, Steve Luke’s daughter who died in a tragic accident in 2020 just before starting her freshman year at RHS.
Steve Luke was honored before the non-region game and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before being presented with a custom framed poster commemorating his softball coaching career at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart’s softball program reached new heights under Luke’s guidance and remains one of the top teams in the state. He led the team to seven trips to the Elite Eight, six trips to the Final Four, a third-place finish, two state runner-up finishes and a state championship in 2017.
He was instrumental in building the school’s indoor hitting facility, and also coached baseball and basketball at both the middle school and high school.
After stepping down as head coach following the 2020 season, Steve Luke and his wife, Robin Luke, have dedicated themselves to establishing The Tori Luke Foundation, a nonprofit focused on helping others through community service outreach special projects and scholarships.
The organization adopted the slogans of “Live Like Tori” and “10 Always,” referring to Tori Luke’s jersey number. Both have continued to be an inspiration to the Luke family and the Lady Jackets, many of whom were close with Tori and played under her father.
Through the generous donations and support from the community The Tori Luke Foundation is able to give scholarships to Polk County graduating seniors who have demonstrated leadership, perseverance, and teamwork.
The Tori Luke Foundation has also adopted a section of the Silver Comet Trail to maintain and beautify as members of the community come together for the foundation's days of service. The next of these will be held on Oct. 16th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Silver Comet Trailhead in Van Wert on Vinson Mountain Road.
Rockmart went on to win the game 9-6 to sweep the two-game season series with Cedartown. The Lady Jackets were undefeated in region play and 17-3 overall heading into Tuesday’s home contest against Model.