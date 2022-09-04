Rockmart's Emma Hindmon (from left), coach Lindsey Campbell, Emma Scott and Trinity Farmer meet during a time out in play during a game against Murray County at Rockmart High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.
There is not many times a team can say they had a perfect inning at the plate, but the Rockmart varsity softball team came pretty close last week as they continued their dominance in Region 7-AA.
Hosting Murray County last Thursday, the Lady Jackets put together a 10-run first inning highlighted by three home runs, including a grand slam by freshman Madi Sanders, on the way to a 15-0 win that was called after three innings due to the run rule.
It was the most recent lopsided victory for Rockmart, which has played through the region once and have come out with a 6-0 record. The Lady Jackets have outscored region opponents 78-9 in those contests and are 11-3 overall.
“We've just got to keep the pedal to the metal. We talk all the time about not taking a pitch off. And we just have to keep doing that and take it one pitch at a time,” Rockmart coach Lindsey Campbell said.
Sanders has become a valuable bat in the Lady Jackets’ lineup and proved it once again during last Thursday’s game as she also led off with a solo home run. She finished 2-for-2 with a walk and five RBIs.
“Madi Sanders came out hot. So it's good to see that from a freshman,” Campbell said.
Gracey Arnold added a two-run shot over straight center field during the onslaught, while Emma Hindmon got an RBI double and Kadince Oxenrider brought in a run on a sacrifice hit.
Rockmart would shut the door on the Lady Indians with a five-run third inning that began with back-to-back walks. An RBI single by Anna Suits got the scoring started.
Hindmon, who had a two-run double in the inning, scored the game-ending run after a lead off at third that developed into an unsuccessful squeeze play for Murray County.
Arnold and Zori Williams each went 2-for-2, while Kadince Oxenrider went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Makayla Coleman got the win in the circle by spreading out seven hits and walking none with one strikeout.
Rockmart blanked Fannin County at home on Aug. 30 with a 10-0 win over the Lady Rebels in five innings.
Kaylee Huckaby pitched four innings and struck out eight in the run-ruled shortened game. Arnold, Sanders and Emma Scott each had two RBIs for the Lady Jackets, while Williams and Cheyenne Jordan had two hits each.
Rockmart travels to Fannin County on Thursday before hosting Trion in a non-region contest Saturday at 11 a.m.