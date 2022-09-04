Lady Jackets blasting through region opponents

Rockmart's Madi Sanders celebrates as she rounds the bases following her home run in the top of the first inning against Murray County at Rockmart High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.

 Jeremy Stewart

There is not many times a team can say they had a perfect inning at the plate, but the Rockmart varsity softball team came pretty close last week as they continued their dominance in Region 7-AA.

Hosting Murray County last Thursday, the Lady Jackets put together a 10-run first inning highlighted by three home runs, including a grand slam by freshman Madi Sanders, on the way to a 15-0 win that was called after three innings due to the run rule.

Rockmart's Emma Hindmon (from left), coach Lindsey Campbell, Emma Scott and Trinity Farmer meet during a time out in play during a game against Murray County at Rockmart High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Rockmart's Makayla Coleman delivers a pitch during last week's game against Murray County.
