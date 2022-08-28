Lady Dawgs start region with sweep

Cedartown's Reagan Clarke was a vital part of the Lady Dawgs' success last week as they won three games, including two against Region 7-4A foe Southeast Whitfield.

 Gail Conner

Cedartown softball had some great performances on the diamond last week. The Lady Bulldogs picked up three victories in a week full of action, including two run-rule wins over Region 7-4A foe Southeast Whitfield.

CHS wasted little time jumping on top in Tuesday’s series-opener at Southeast Whitfield. A two-run second and a six-run third helped the Lady Bulldogs out to a commanding lead over the Lady Raiders. Although Southeast would make it interesting with some run support in the middle innings, Cedartown kept their foot on the accelerator and secured a 12-4 win in six innings in Dalton.

