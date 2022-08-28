Cedartown softball had some great performances on the diamond last week. The Lady Bulldogs picked up three victories in a week full of action, including two run-rule wins over Region 7-4A foe Southeast Whitfield.
CHS wasted little time jumping on top in Tuesday’s series-opener at Southeast Whitfield. A two-run second and a six-run third helped the Lady Bulldogs out to a commanding lead over the Lady Raiders. Although Southeast would make it interesting with some run support in the middle innings, Cedartown kept their foot on the accelerator and secured a 12-4 win in six innings in Dalton.
Hannah Cochran (3-3, 2 RBI, R), Ivari Boozer (2-3, 4 R, RBI), Reagan Clarke (2-4, 2B), Avari Davis (2-3, 3 R, RBI), Kendall Howard (2-4, 2B, R), and Anna Beth O’Neal (2-4, 3 RBI, R) each had multi-hit performances in a 15-hit game for Cedartown. Hayvin Barclay (1-5, 2 RBI) and Logan Little (1-3, RBI, R) also hit safely while Taylor Westmoreland drove in one run for the Lady Bulldogs.
Daileigh Hodgins got the start and gave up three unearned runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Clarke pitched the final 3 1/3, striking out four and allowing just a single baserunner.
Clarke had one of the best outings of her career two days later. After a rivalry game loss to Rockmart on Wednesday, the senior shut down Southeast Whitfield’s offense in Thursday’s 10-0 victory. Clarke got the five-inning shutout win and gave up two hits and two walks. She finished with five strikeouts as well in that game at Cedartown High School.
Once again, Cedartown’s offense came to play early. A four-spot in the bottom of the first gave Clarke and the defense some breathing room, and the bats continued to pour it on in that five-inning run-rule win.
Clarke also shined at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs batted in, and one run scored. Barclay also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, and one RBI. Other Lady Bulldogs with a base-hit in game two versus Southeast included Heather Henry (1-1, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Kristen Cash (1-1, 2 RBI), Cochran (1-2), and Westmoreland (1-3, 2 R). Boozer, Davis, and Howard had one RBI each in the win.
Cedartown traveled south on Saturday for a doubleheader at Haralson County. They played Mount Zion in game one before taking on the host Lady Rebels in their second showdown.
Saturday’s matchup with Mount Zion was one of the most entertaining thus far in a young 2022 campaign. The Lady Bulldogs erupted for six runs in the first inning before the Lady Eagles rallied to tie it at 8 in the third. After trading scores in the fourth, they moved to the final inning knotted up at 9-apiece. A sacrifice fly from Barclay drove in a speedy Taylor Westmoreland to give Cedartown an advantage they would not relinquish. A three-up, three-down bottom of the fifth solidified a 10-9 triumph in an instant classic.
Ivari Boozer finished a homer shy of the cycle, as she went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Chasity Washington (1-2, RBI, R), and Westmoreland (2-4, 2 R) also hit doubles against Mount Zion while Barclay (1-3, RBI, R), Davis (1-2, RBI, R), Howard (1-4, RBI), and Little (1-1, 2 RBI) added base hits.
Hodgins pitched 3 1/3 frames, giving up just one earned run and striking out three. Cash entered late and did not surrender a baserunner over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs ran into a battle-tested Haralson County team in Saturday’s finale and were shut out. Cedartown’s offense could not get the bats going as they had all week and fell 10-0 against the Lady Rebels.
Cedartown softball (4-6, 2-0) resumes region play this week against one of the top teams in Class 4A. The Lady Bulldogs play at Central-Carroll on Tuesday before welcoming the Lady Lions into Polk County on Thursday afternoon. Each of those important Region 7-4A contests will start at 5 p.m.