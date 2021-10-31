Cedartown softball’s historic run came to an end Friday in Columbus as the Lady Bulldogs dropped the second of two games at the Class 4A Softball State Tournament.
After upsetting Hampton and Cairo in the first two rounds of the state playoffs, Cedartown advanced to Columbus and the double-elimination tourney for the first time in recent history.
It would not be an easy row to hoe for the four-seed out of Region 7-4A, however, as the other seven teams in attendance — Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Flowery Branch, Madison County, North Oconee, Northwest Whitfield, and West Laurens — all boasted top-tier programs.
On Thursday evening, Oct. 28, the Lady Bulldogs dropped their tournament opener to Madison County 13-4. The Lady Red Raiders, the runners up of Region 8-4A, scored three runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second to control a 10-0 advantage.
Although homers by Marycille Brumby, Makayla Jordan (two-run), and a RBI single from Reagan Clarke made it a little closer, Cedartown could not overcome the 10-4 deficit. Madison County added three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure the run-rule victory.
Taylor Westmoreland (2-4, R) and Jordan (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) led the way for the CHS offense. Brumby (1-3, HR, RBI, R), Clarke (1-4, RBI), and Ivari Boozer also tallied hits in the loss. Emme Arp and Reagan Clarke pitched for Cedartown, combining to allow 13 earned runs in six innings against a stout Madison County offense.
It would not get any easier for the Lady Bulldogs on Friday as Cedartown was eliminated with an 8-0 loss to West Laurens in their second game in Columbus.
The Lady Raiders, champions of Region 4-4A, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in another run-rule defeat for CHS. The Lady Bulldogs were shut out for just the third time all season, as each of the other two instances came in losses to Heritage-Catoosa in early September.
“It’s a different stage, one that these girls have never been on before, and it’s a stage that’s hard to explain,” first-year head coach Jaime Monroe said. “Both teams we played were very good teams, which every team was down there. We didn’t swing the bats as well as we have in the past and we are a hitting team. Unfortunately, that did not go well for us.”
Cedartown’s magical run to Columbus was highlighted by key performances from several upperclassmen, including the senior class of Emme Arp, Marycille Brumby, Morgan Isabell, Kaylee Nikolopoulus, and Emma Tuck.
“(After the Game 2 loss), it’s not really time for what we did right or wrong it was, just time to love on the girls at that point,” Monroe said. “I let the seniors know how much we love them and will miss them around this program. My message to the rest of the team was to be ready because next year our goal is to be standing right back down here next year. Then, we can come back down with experience on this stage, and the other teams
better watch out.”
Coach Monroe, who led Cedartown this year after several years at her alma mater of Alexander High School in Douglasville, said that Cedartown’s seniors are leaving a legacy of excellence within the Lady Bulldogs program.
“It’s a very hard thing as a senior to accept a new coach, but they did just that and they did great this year,” Monroe said. “They are leaving a very special legacy on this program. Back-to-back Elite 8 appearances, first time going to Columbus and many other accomplishments. They have raised a bar for this program, and we are going to do everything we can to continue what they’ve started.”
Following the Class 4A Softball State Tournament, which was won by fellow Region 7-4A program Central-Carroll on Saturday, the head coach said that she knows what the objective is moving forward.
“Our goals are to continue building upon what we have done this season,” Monroe said. “We have some really good talent at the middle school level to add to the already great talent we have on this team now. I can’t wait to see what these girls do. They are special and just an amazing group of kids.”
Cedartown finishes the season with a 19-18 record. It is the third consecutive winning season for the Lady Bulldogs, who qualified for the state playoffs for the eighth year in a row.
CHS will return several starters from the 2021 squad next season, including current juniors Ivari Boozer, Reagan Clarke, Hannah Cochran, Makayla Jordan, and Reagan Clarke.
“I’m just so thankful for everyone that has accepted me into this program with open arms and has stepped up to help in any way they can,” Monroe said. “We couldn’t have done any of this without the amount of support we received from the parents, school and community.”